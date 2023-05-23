Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled 0.28% up at 8,635.31 snapping three straight sessions of losses.

* Sri Lanka's macroeconomic situation is improving, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday as it called for achieving timely restructuring agreements with the country's creditors.

* "Achieving timely restructuring agreements with creditors in line with the program targets by the time of the first review is essential to restoring debt sustainability," the statement said.

* Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC and Carson Cumberbatch PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.45% and 7.11%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 31.5 million shares from 27.4 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 727.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.29 million) from 599 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 191.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 691.6 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 318.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



