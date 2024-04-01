Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Monday, helped by gains in financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.30% higher at 11,479.

* Sri Lanka is optimistic about reaching an agreement soon with bondholders to restructure about $12 billion in debt, a top official said on Monday, a big step that will help the island nation emerge from its worst financial crisis in decades.

* Ceylinco Insurance PLC and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 14.4% and 3.8%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 363.9 million shares from 98.7 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 4.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.8 million) from 2.96 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 1.62 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.28 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 300.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)



