Sri Lankan shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in consumer discretionary stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.04% at 11,165.59, falling for a fourth straight sessions.

* John Keells Holdings PLC and Hunas Falls Hotels PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, down 0.69% and 4.93%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 47.1 million shares from 60.2 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 1.65 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.15 million) from 2.26 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 80.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.61 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 320.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)



