BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in communication service and consumer discretionary stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.46% at 10,613.11, sliding for fourth straight sessions.

* For the week, the index fell 2.38%, snapping two weeks of gain.

* Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC and Dialog Axiata PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 17.24% and 3.23%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 38.4 million shares from 68.4 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 873.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.67 million) from 1.06 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 105.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 810.8 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 327.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



