Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.48% at 10,723.65.

* Senkadagala Finance PLC and LOLC Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 11.74% and 1.56%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 19.6 million shares from 37.1 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 787.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.40 million) from 891.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 47 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 740.2 million rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 328.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)




