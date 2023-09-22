Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, supported by consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.43% higher at 11,256.52.

* Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc and C T Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the index, surging 18.5% and 8.1%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 33.1 million shares from 61.4 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 1.11 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.46 million) from 1.2 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 17.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.10 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 323.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto)



