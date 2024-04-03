PHOTO
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by consumer staples and financial stocks.
* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.67% higher at 11,624.90.
* Cargills Plc and Commercial Bank Of Ceylon Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 4.2% and 2.9%, respectively.
* Trading volume on the index fell to 63.6 million shares from 73.4 million shares in the previous session.
* The equity market's turnover rose to 2.12 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.1 million) from 2.08 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.
* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 213.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.05 billion rupees, the data showed.
* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 299.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)