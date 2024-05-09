PHOTO
Sri Lanka presidential elections will be held between Sept. 17 and Oct. 16, the island nation's Election Commission said on Thursday. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Tanvi Mehta Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
The island nation's Election Commission said on Thursday
PHOTO
Sri Lanka presidential elections will be held between Sept. 17 and Oct. 16, the island nation's Election Commission said on Thursday. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Tanvi Mehta Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.