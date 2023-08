Discounted Russian grades account for about 30% of India's Chennai Petroleum Corp's oil needs, chairman S.M. Vaidya said at an annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

Chennai Petroleum is a subsidiary of the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp.

It operates a 210,000 barrel per day (bpd) Manali refinery in southern Tamil Nadu state. It is also building a 180,000 bpd refinery at Nagapattinam in the state.

