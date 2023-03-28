PHOTO
Pakistan PM urges parliament to act against ex-premier Khan
The clashes occurred earlier this month after Khan's supporters prevented police and paramilitary forces from detaining him over allegations he unlawfully sold state gifts during his 2018-22 tenure as premier
