VIENNA - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais will participate in the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa, India, on July 22.

The Secretary General, in a press release issued by the organization on Friday, said: "It is an honour to be representing OPEC's member countries at the meeting, and one that is taking place in India, a key strategic dialogue partner of our organization. It is a vital platform to highlight OPEC's views on energy transitions and to further collaborate with key stakeholders." Al-Ghais will deliver a statement affirming that energy security must be for all and decarbonization must go hand-in-hand. He will also underscore the fact that there is no one-size-fits-all pathway to a sustainable energy future, and the importance of continued investments in the oil industry.

OPEC regularly participates in G20 energy meetings given its vital and important role in supporting stability of oil and energy markets.

Cooperation and dialogue with stakeholders of the global energy sector, including producers and consumers, are key principles that underpin OPEC's decisions and activities.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).