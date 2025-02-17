Oil producer group OPEC+ is considering pushing back a series of monthly supply increases due to begin in April despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to lower prices, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing delegates.

Global oil markets remain too fragile to revive production now, the report cited one delegate as saying, adding that another said no decision has yet been made and the group is split on how to proceed.

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )