The new Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Satish Kumar Sivan, assumed charge on Tuesday.

Taking to social media platform X, the Consulate General of India (CGI), Dubai, posted photos of the diplomat's joining ceremony.

The new consul general offered a floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the consulate.

A graduate of the 2005 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Sivan has served at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for over three years. His last post was as the Joint Secretary at MEA.

Prior to his appointment as consul general in Dubai, he was Joint Secretary of Development Partnership and Director of East Asia at the MEA in New Delhi. He was the deputy chief of mission at the Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, from August 2017 until June 2020. He also served at the Embassy of India in Washington, US as the First Secretary.

On Monday, the CGI bid farewell to Dr Aman Puri, who had been the Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates since July 2020.

“Team @cgidubai bid farewell to Consul General Dr. Aman Puri and congratulate him for his remarkable tenure in Dubai. His leadership has strengthened #UAEIndiaDosti by celebrating the diversity of cultures & promoting bilateral economic growth, All the best for your journey ahead!” the consulate posted on X.

