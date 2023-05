India will "do whatever we can" to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Saturday as he met President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Russia's invasion.

"I understand your pain and the pain of Ukrainian citizens very well. I can assure you that to resolve this India and, me personally, will do whatever we can do," said Modi, who has not condemned the invasion, as the pair met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.