Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by information technology stocks after global firm and sector bellwether Accenture flagged a spending gloom due to economic uncertainty in the U.S., slashing its fiscal 2024 revenue forecast.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.20% to 21,966.25, while the BSE Sensex lost 0.29% to 72,461.01, as of 9:18 a.m. IST

IT dropped 3.2%, and was the only loser among the 13 major sectors.

Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech, LTIMindtree and Infosys shed between 2.75% and 4% and were the top five Nifty 50 losers. (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)



