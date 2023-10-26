India has been receiving steady supplies of lentils from its top supplier Canada, which has helped the South Asian country to increase imports in the first 10 months of 2023, a senior government official told reporters on Thursday.

India imported 1.09 million metric tons of lentils, including 463,000 tons from Canada, during January to October, Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)