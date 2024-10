India's Jindal Stainless is targeting increasing sales in Canada if the North American country imposes duties on Chinese products, Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said on Thursday.

"If this duty comes on China then we will be able to push even more volumes into Canada," Jindal said at a post-results news conference.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi, writing by Manvi Pant; Editing by Savio D'Souza)