Indian edtech startup Byju's is in talks with investors including U.S. private equity firm TPG Inc to raise over $500 million, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Investment firms including TPG and two Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds have begun due diligence on the popular Indian startup, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter said.

Byju's and TPG did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment. (Reporting by Varun Vyas)