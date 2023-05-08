India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, was down around 0.3% year on year in April, but fell over 10% from March this year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday. Consumption was down to about 18.41 million tonnes from 18.45 million a year ago.

Fuel sales fell 10.2% from March, when they jumped to a record high on robust economic activity in the world's third biggest oil consumer. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 2.9% to 2.9 million tonnes. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales decreased 0.1% to around 2.2 million tonnes. Sales of jet fuel, jumped 18.2% year-on-year to 0.65 million tonnes, while those of diesel increased around 8.6% in April to 7.82 million tonnes. 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 March Feb March Feb April April Diesel 7.80 7.00 7.70 6.51 7.82 7.20 Petrol 3.11 2.78 2.91 2.55 2.88 2.80 LPG 2.41 2.39 2.47 2.39 2.15 2.16 Naphtha 1.15 1.06 1.13 1.1 1.08 0.97 Jet fuel 0.69 0.62 0.54 0.44 0.65 0.55 Kerosene 0.03 0.03 0.11 0.12 0.03 0.07 Fuel Oil 0.58 0.57 0.59 0.53 0.59 0.52 Bitumen 0.93 0.8 0.94 0.88 0.74 0.80 TOTAL 20.50 18.49 19.52 17.5 18.41 18.45 NOTE: Total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table, and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)



