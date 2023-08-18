India's Adani Power on Friday clarified that it is not engaged in any discussion with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) for their investment.

The clarification came hours after India's Economic Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that TAQA was planning to invest up to $2.5 billion in Adani Group firms, or in a single entity.

"The company is not engaged in any discussion with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) for their investment," Adani Power said in a regulatory filing on the National Stock Exchange of India, where it is listed.

The news had earlier sent shares in Adani companies soaring.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

