India's Adani Group companies said on Wednesday it had signed four memorandums of understanding totalling more than 124 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) with the government of the Indian state of Telangana at the World Economic Forum annual meeting. ($1 = 83.1030 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

