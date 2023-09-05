Indian shares rose on Tuesday, led by realty firms on rising property registrations, while the more domestically focussed mid-caps and small-caps outperformed the blue-chips and hit fresh record highs.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.18% at 19,565.35 at 10:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.18% to 65,747.90.

The benchmark Nifty 50 had risen 1.43% in the last two sessions after first-quarter GDP grew at 7.8%, the fastest in a year,

data

showed last week.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with realty adding 1.5%, and on course to advance for a seventh consecutive session.

"Continued strength in residential segment should aid real estate companies, with property registrations in tier 1 cities like Mumbai hitting multi-year highs in August," Sumit Kumar, an analyst at JM Financial, said in a note.

The metal index, which advanced in five of the last six sessions on China's measures to support its property sector, fell 0.6% after fresh

data

reignited concerns of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Small-caps and mid-caps continued to outperform the blue-chips, adding over 1% each and hitting new record highs.

Small- and mid-caps have risen over 29% and 27%, respectively, so far in 2023, compared to a 8.13% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50, on strong retail

inflows

.

"Several small- and mid-caps have doubled in the last three months; the momentum in the broader indexes remains strong and has driven investor interest," said Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust Mutual Fund.

Among individual stocks, budget airline SpiceJet gained over 5% after

alloting

shares to nine aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues of 2.31 billion rupees ($27.89 million).

Textiles maker Raymond jumped as much as 9.7% to a record high after brokerages Motilal Oswal and Jefferies

initiated

coverage with "buy" ratings, citing strong growth prospects. ($1 = 82.8300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



