Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled with school students after inaugurating India's first underwater metro train in Kolkata, West Bengal on Wednesday.

PM Modi was seen interacting with school students and metro staff as they travelled in India's first underwater metro train.

PM Modi was accompanied by West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and state LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari here.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by a huge crowd and people were seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi Modi' at Esplanade metro station, in Kolkata.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores.

PM Modi also inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata.

In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi inaugurated several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development.

This section not only showcases the technological prowess involved in its construction but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, enhancing the city's public transportation network's efficiency and reach.

In addition to the underwater metro, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line.

The latter features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility.

The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. PM Modi also flagged off several other important projects across the country.

These include the Pune Metro's stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, the Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar, Pune Metro and Esplanade Metro- Kolkata.

Later in the day, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone, dedicate and inaugurate various infrastructure-related projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas worth around Rs. 12,800 crore at Bettiah, West Champaran district in Bihar.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.

