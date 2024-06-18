The Indian government's net direct tax collection rose 21% year on year to 4.63 trillion rupees ($55.52 billion) from April 1 to June 17, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

On a gross basis, tax collection before refunds grew more than 22% year on year to 5.16 trillion rupees, the statement said.

The government has issued tax refunds of 533 billion rupees in the current financial year that started on April 1, up to June 17, 2024, it added. India's financial year runs from April to March.

($1 = 83.3990 Indian rupees)

