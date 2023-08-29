India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar dismissed China's claims on contested territory as "absurd", saying on Tuesday the areas belonged to India.

The Times of India newspaper reported on Tuesday that China has released its "official standard map", including the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau, a Chinese- administered area claimed by India, as its official territory.

"Making absurd claims on India's territory does not make it China's territory," Jaishankar told news channel NDTV. (Reporting by Rupam Jain and Sakshi Dayal, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, editing by Andrew Heavens)