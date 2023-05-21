HIROSHIMA, Japan - India will host the United States, Australia and Japan next year for a summit of the group of regional powers known as the Quad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

The meeting was moved to the sidelines of the Group of Seven nations summit in Japan's Hiroshima after U.S. President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Australia to return to Washington, amid ongoing negotiations over the raising the U.S. debt limit.

Modi, whose country will also host the G20 summit later this year, told the leaders of the other three Quad countries in opening remarks that the group was an important platform for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad's mission is to advance a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region, Biden told the same meeting.

