India has slipped 6 places in the Global Hunger Index (GHI), ranking at 107 out of 116 countries.

The South Asian country is now in the 'serious' category with a score of 29.1. A score of 9.9 or less is considered 'low' risk, a score of 35-49.9 is 'alarming;, whereas anything above that is 'extremely alarming'.

Published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, the Global Hunger Index measures and tracks hunger globally and regionally.

Based on four indicators – under-nourishment, wasting (low weight for height), stunting (low height for age) and under-five mortality – the index is put out annually.

With a score of less than 5, China has topped the chart with 16 other countries.

Burundu, Syria, Somalia, and South Sudan have been categorised as 'extremely alarming'.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).