NEW DELHI-- India and Singapore on Monday explored cooperation in digital area, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing as part of second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held in Singapore city.

A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that several ministers from India and Singapore reviewed the progress made in the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

The two sides focused on digitalization, skills development, sustainability and healthcare and medicine.

In addition to these areas identified during the first meeting of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in New Delhi in September 2022, the ministers explored ways of expanding bilateral cooperation to new areas. They decided to add advanced manufacturing and connectivity as two new areas for further boosting bilateral cooperation.



Representing India, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the Roundtable.

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam.

Minister for Digital Development and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng and Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat participated in the meeting representing Singapore.

The Indian ministers also called on President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

