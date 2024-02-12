India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.10% in January from 5.69% in the previous month, helped by a slower rise in prices of some food items, government data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of 44 economists had forecast inflation at 5.09%.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was 8.30% in January, compared with 9.53% in December.

Last week, Reserve Bank of India left rates unchanged, signalling that interest rate cuts may be some time away as it focuses on getting inflation to 4% on a durable basis.

