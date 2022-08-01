India reported 16,464 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

According to ANI news agency, the total cases in the country rose to 44,036,275.

As many as 16,112 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 43,365,890.

According to the Ministry, 24 patients succumbed to the virus during this period, raising the death toll rose to 526,396.