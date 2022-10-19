Bengaluru - The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined hotel-booking services MakeMyTrip Ltd and Goibibo around $27 million, and IPO-bound hotel chain Oyo $20 million for anti-competitive conduct, the regulator said in an order on Thursday.

The regulator has been investigating since 2019 allegations that MakeMyTrip gives special treatment to SoftBank-backed Oyo on its platform, following a complaint from the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India.

The CCI has directed MakeMyTrip and Goibibo to amend its market behaviour, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)