India's market regulator has examined the funds named by a non-profit media organisation that were allegedly involved in investing millions of dollars in some publicly traded stocks of India's Adani Group, said sources aware of the matter.

According to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), offshore structures based in Mauritius purchased between 8% and 14% of shares in four Adani Group units - Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Adani Transmissions. The Adani Group has rejected the report. The funds named today are already a part of a regulatory probe into violations of public float norms by the Adani Group and any new facts will be considered, sources added. (Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



