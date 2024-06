India has raised the price at which it will buy new-season common rice paddy from farmers to 2,300 rupees per 100 kg, the information minister said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Higher prices will encourage farmers to boost output in the world's second-biggest rice producer and bountiful harvests could encourage the government to relax a ban on exports.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by David Goodman )