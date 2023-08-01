PHOTO
India has directed Riemann Labs, a manufacturer linked to cough syrup deaths in Cameroon, to stop manufacturing activities, the country's health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sakshi Dayal, Editing by Louise Heavens)

