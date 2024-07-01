Bank of India is expected to raise funds via 10-year infrastructure bonds later this month, following similar sales by other large banks last week, two merchant bankers said on Monday.

This will be Bank of India's first ever infrastructure bond issuance. The state-run lender may look to raise as much as 50 billion rupees ($599.30 million) through the issue, the bankers said.

The lender is in talks with investors and may invite bids for the issue by middle of this month.

The bank did not respond to a Reuters' email seeking comment.

State Bank of India on Wednesday raised 100 billion rupees through 15-year infrastructure bonds at 7.36% coupon.

On Friday, ICICI Bank raised 30 billion rupees through 10-year infra bonds at 7.53% coupon.

Bank of India had last tapped the debt market in September 2023, when it raised 20 billion rupees through Basel III-compliant Tier II bonds maturing in 10 years at 7.88% coupon. ($1 = 83.4300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



