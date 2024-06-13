India's Bajaj Finance plans to raise 48 billion rupees ($574.64 million), which includes 40 billion rupees of a greenshoe option, through the reissue of 8.06% May 2025 and 8.1167% May 2027 bonds, three bankers said on Thursday. The company has invited bids for both the issues on Friday, they added. Here is the list of deals reported so far on June 13: Issuer Tenure Coupon (in %) Issue size (in Bidding Rating bln rupees)* date Bajaj Finance 11 months To be decided 5+15 June 14 AAA (Crisil) May 2025 reissue Bajaj Finance 2 years and 11 To be decided 3+25 June 14 AAA (Crisil) May 2027 reissue months REC 10 years and 1 7.35 40 June 13 AAA (Crisil, month (semi-annual) Icra) 5 years, 5 7.64 50 June 13 AAA (India NABARD months & 22 days Ratings, Icra) *Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues ($1 = 83.5312 Indian rupees)

