NEW DELHI - India's government has appointed regional police official Praveen Sood as director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to an order released on Sunday.

Sood, director general of police in the southern state of Karnataka, will head the federal investigating agency for two years, it said.

The CBI head is selected by a panel of India's prime minister, chief justice and opposition leader.

