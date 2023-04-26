Parkash Singh Badal, former chief minister of Punjab and leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday.

The 95-year-old leader was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing. He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials said.

Badal is survived by son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur. His wife Surinder Kaur Badal died due to cancer in May 2011.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior politicians expressed condolences with the family of the Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch.

"Shri Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," Modi said in a tweet.

The five-time former chief minister of Punjab was hospitalised in June last year also following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he also underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups.

Badal tested positive for Covid-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

