India postponed by a couple of days on Monday a highly-anticipated space docking experiment that would see it become the fourth country in the world to achieve a feat essential for expanding future deep space exploratory missions.

"The docking process requires further validation through ground simulations based on an abort scenario identified today," India's space agency ISRO said, without giving further details.

The technology was originally set to be tested on Tuesday morning local time.

The experiment, crucial for satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions, positions India to play a significant role in the commercial and exploratory frontiers of space.

The mission, launched on Dec. 30 from India’s main spaceport, used an Indian-made rocket to deploy satellites into orbit.

Among various payloads and experiments were eight cowpea seeds sent into space to study plant growth in microgravity conditions, which germinated and sprouted leaves.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)