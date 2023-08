India is likely to receive an average amount of rainfall in September, the country's top weather official said on Thursday, after the driest August in more than a century.

The monsoon, vital for the $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain India needs to water farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.

