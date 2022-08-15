Indian expats, community leaders and diplomats marked the 76th Independence Day of India by sharing hope for a brighter future and stronger bilateral relations with the UAE.

Ambassador of India to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir led the celebrations by hoisting the Indian tricolour national flag at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. He paid floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. Expats joined the celebrations with slogans and singing the national anthem and patriotic songs.

Sudhir said August 15, 2022, is a “landmark day”, which is particularly special as it marks 75 years since independence from British colonial rule.

“For India, we achieved independence exactly 75 years ago in 1947 when our tiranga, our tricolour national flag replaced the Union Jack. While each Independence Day celebration is important, today’s celebration is something particularly special because it marks 75 years of our independence. On this date, 75 years ago, we broke free from the yoke of colonialism and centuries of exploitation by our colonisers and were born as a free nation,” said in his address at the embassy with participation of community leaders and residents.

Sudhir pointed out that under the visionary leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tri-colour has gained further respect globally.

“Today, wearing the tricolour, or flashing the Indian passport, evokes respect for Indians.”

Sudhir read out excerpts from the speech made by Indian President Droupadi Murmu. While in his address, Sudhir also recalled the historic “tryst with destiny” speech by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “Over the last 75 years, successive governments and generations of Indians have together made India the largest, and perhaps the most vibrant, democracy in the world,” he said and noted the world’s largest democracy, India, has one of the most diverse cultures where many different faiths, languages, ethnicities and cultures coexist peacefully and harmoniously.

Among other achievements, the ambassador highlighted: “When leading economies of the world are reeling under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, India is a shining example of being the fastest growing major economy of the world.”

The ambassador noted that India-UAE bilateral relations are getting “stronger by the day” and undergoing “rapid and positive transformation”.

“Mutual trust and mutual respect have encouraged broadening and deepening of our ties and exploring new areas of cooperation. While India has engaged with all its partners around the globe, the India-UAE relationship has emerged stronger than ever.”

Sudhir pointed out the continuous cooperation during the pandemic, completion of 50 years of diplomatic relations, recent visit by the Indian PM to Abu Dhabi, meetings and close bonding between the top leadership, implementation of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Joint Vision Document to advance comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Since its (CEPA) entry into force on May 1, trade figures have already shown a northward trend.”

India and UAE, he said, are looking at new avenues of cooperation such as fintech, clean energy, climate action, food security and sustainability, digital payments, cyber security, cryptocurrencies among others.

The ambassador also thanked “friends of India in the UAE” with a brief address in Arabic.

Sudhir stressed that the Indian community in the country has been recognised as “one of the most critical socio-economic pillars of strength of the UAE” and bilateral relations.

“Their contributions, even during the most difficult of times, such as Covid-19 times, have been exemplary and will act as an inspiration to Indians around the world. Their contribution to the economy and development of the UAE is widely recognised, not only by the leaders and government of the UAE, but also by the Emiratis in general. Their sincerity in giving back to the motherland is a vital cog in the wheel of Indian nation building.”

Thanking the UAE Government and the rulers for their graciousness and generosity towards the Indian community, he said: “The UAE is a manifestation of their vision towards building a country and society premised on peace, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood.”

The ambassador hailed the participation of the Indian community, and the UAE Government, in celebratory events spread across the last 75 weeks under the banner of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, including an art festival at the embassy, flash mob in Dubai and the Indian Government’s #HarGharTiranga campaign.

“Celebrations are as much about the spirit, as they are about action and activity. In the last few days, members of the Indian community, whether in Dubai, or Abu Dhabi, or the other emirates, have contributed to the festivity. It is the same festivity that is pervading across India,” he added.

