India's federal financial crime fighting agency was conducting searches on certain premises of One 97 Communications Ltd's Paytm and payment solutions provider PayU, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Paytm, the Enforcement Directorate and PayU did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)