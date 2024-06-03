NEW DELHI: India saw nearly 25,000 cases of suspected heat stroke, and 56 people lost their lives after several heat wave days across the country from March to May, Reuters reported, citing government data.

May has been a particularly bad month for the region, with temperatures in the capital, Delhi, and the nearby state of Rajasthan touching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

In contrast, parts of eastern India have been reeling under the impact of cyclone Remal. Heavy rain in the northeastern state of Assam has killed 14 people since Tuesday.

The weather office has predicted that heat wave conditions will be less severe till Wednesday, and an early arrival of the monsoon in the southern state of Kerala last week is expected to bring more relief.