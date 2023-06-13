Authorities in the UAE are prepared for any possible emergencies due to the tropical cyclone Biparjoy which formed in the Arabian Sea early this month. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the cyclone is now heading north and northeast towards the India-Pakistan coast, and will have no impact on the UAE in the coming five days.

Who named the cyclone?

Bangladesh has given the name Biparjoy, pronounced as Biporjoy, for the cyclone. It means disaster or calamity in Bengali language; according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Biparjoy is among the new names proposed by the member countries that were adopted in 2020. The naming of tropical cyclones is done so they can be identified easily in warning messages.

Genesis of Cyclone Biparjoy

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on June 5, issued a warning that a cyclonic circulation was formed over the Southeast Arabian Sea, which could result in a low-pressure area in the same region in the next 24 hours. The department had predicted that the cyclonic circulation would “move nearly northwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during subsequent 48 hours”.

Nearly a day later, the IMD announced that the depression developed into a deep depression before intensifying into cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea.

Biparjoy further intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and was expected to move north-northwestwards. Over the next few days, Biparjoy grew in intensity and affected the arrival of the monsoon in India. The monsoon reached the southern state of Kerala more than a week later on June 8.

The National Centre of Meteorology has reclassified Biparjoy as Cat-2. The cyclone has led to wind speeds of up to 175 kmph.

Which countries are likely to be affected by cyclone Biparjoy

Biparjoy has already impacted the monsoon in India where high tidal waves were witnessed in Mumbai. The National Centre of Meteorology has assured residents that the cyclone will not affect the UAE in the coming days. However, cyclones that developed over the Arabian Sea have impacted the country in the past. Biparjoy has been predicted to hit Gujarat in India and the southern parts of Pakistan.

Landfall

Biparjoy has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, and is expected to make landfall between Gujarat’s Kutch district and Karachi on June 15.

Preparations in India and Pakistan

Pakistan has begun evacuating people from the coastal areas of Badin in Sindh and is moving them to safer places as Biparjoy approaches the region. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated from the island of Shah Bandar and around 50,000 residents will be moved from villages including Jati, Keti Bandar, and Shah Bandar, according to Geo News.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting this week, and directed officials to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are evacuated safely. Prime Minister Modi also asked officials to maintain all essential services and ensure their immediate restoration in the event of damages due to the cyclone.

