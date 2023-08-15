BEIJING - China and India agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas, China's defence ministry said in a joint statement on the 19th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting on Tuesday.

Both sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC (line of actual control) in the Western Sector, the ministry said.

They also agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an "expeditious manner" and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels.

