Response Plus Holding (RPM), a subsidiary of ADX-listed Alpha Dhabi, and provider of health and emergency services in the GCC region, announced its expansion to India.

Response Plus India Pvt. Ltd., with headquarters in Kochi, Kerala, will focus on three main areas of service, medical tourism, onsite medical management for industries, including the oil and gas sector, and medical training & development, it said in a statement.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

