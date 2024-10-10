Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader, has announced plans to invest an additional $155 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in North America.

Unveiling its plans at Climate Week NYC, Hitachi Energy said this includes the construction of a new distribution transformer factory in Reynosa, Mexico, and expansions to its transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia, and its high-voltage switchgear and breakers factory in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

The order backlog of the company has more than tripled since 2020 with the US making a substantial contribution. Hitachi Energy has added over 8,000 employees between 2020-2023, including more than 1,200 in the US, it stated.

"In North America, we have already announced over $150 million of investments and future investment plans are under consideration," said Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of Hitachi Energy.

"Demand for electrical equipment, including transformers and switchgear, is surging globally, and significantly in North America, and one of our highest priorities is making sure that we are growing our capabilities to address our customer's present and future needs," he added.

