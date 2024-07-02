At least two to three typhoons are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month amid the threat of a La Niña weather event, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

'For July, since we are now at neutral condition, we expect two to three typhoons,' PAGASA weather specialist Glaiza Escullar said.

Escullar added that up to three typhoons are also expected in August until October.

'In November and December, we expect one to two typhoons,' she said.

The easterlies or warm wind from the Pacific Ocean will continue to persist, PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said.

'It (easterlies) will bring rains in the Davao region. For the rest of the country, there is a big possibility of isolated rains especially in the afternoon and in the evening,' Castañeda said.

Castañeda added that no typhoons or low-pressure areas were monitored outside PAR.

'We have not monitored weather disturbance that could affect our country,' she said.

She said thunderstorms are also expected in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the water level of Angat Dam dropped by 0.11 meters after days of improvement in its elevation following the rains experienced in the watersheds.

As of 8 a.m. yesterday, the water level of Angat reached 176.01 meters compared to 176.12 meters on Saturday.

Since June 27 until June 29, the water level of Angat Dam increased by 0.35 meters; 0.21 meters and 0.01 meter as rains helped improve its elevation.

It was still 33.99 meters below its normal high water level of 210 meters and 3.99 below its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Water and Sewerage Management Department manager Patrick Dizon has asked the public to continue conserving water.

Dizon noted that despite its improvement, the water elevation of Angat Dam remains below its minimum operating level.

Dizon added that while MWSS does not prevent the holding of tradition following the Wattah Wattah festival in San Juan, he reiterated the responsible use of water in Metro Manila.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

