NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appreciated Vietnam’s efforts to implement international commitments related to climate while hosting Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, at the UN headquarters on 29th November.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Giang came to update the UN Secretary-General on the preparation for attending the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change by the Vietnamese delegation led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Guterres expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue to play an active role at multilateral forums in promoting initiatives to respond to climate change. He affirmed that the UN will always accompany Vietnam in this process, especially in mobilising resources and implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

For his part, Giang stated that Vietnam is exerting efforts to realise commitments at COP26, particularly the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

At this conference, Vietnam will join other countries in introducing many initiatives to promote global climate action; and continue to promote the implementation of the JETP, including developing the Resource Mobilisation Plan (RMP).