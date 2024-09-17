Muscat: The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in China has assured that all Omani citizens residing in Shanghai and neighbouring Chinese provinces are safe and healthy after Typhoon Bebinca. The embassy has urged Omani citizens to exercise caution and follow the precautionary measures taken by the local Chinese authorities.

The embassy said in a statement :"The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in the People's Republic of China has followed up on the developments of the weather conditions of Typhoon "Bebinca" that hit the city of Shanghai and the neighboring Chinese provinces. The embassy would like to confirm that all Omani citizens residing in those areas are in good health and safety."

"The embassy calls on Omani citizens to exercise caution and adhere to the precautionary measures taken by the local Chinese authorities in those areas, and to contact the embassy in cases of necessity by calling the numbers shown on the embassy’s account, " the statement added.

Bebince has been the strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 1949 flooding roads, knocking out power to some homes and injuring at least one person as it swept over the financial hub on Monday, September 16, 2024. More than 414,000 people had been evacuated ahead of Typhoon Bebinca's arrival. Schools were closed and people were advised to stay indoors.

